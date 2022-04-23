Rock legend Eddie Vedder got some out-of-this-world insight from the astronauts at the International Space Station on Earth Day this year.

“Your perspective on that is so incredibly rare,” said the Pearl Jam frontman.

“Outerspace doesn’t feel separate, that thin layer of atmosphere. That’s all that separates us from outer space,” one of the astronauts said. “So when you’re standing on the Earth and looking up, you’re in outer space, you’re just at the bottom of this puddle of air and it’s so important to take care of and protect it.”

Vedder also asked what they’ve learned about the Earth while in orbit.

“It’s all land and water there’s no recognizable lines so for us it’s a great reminder that we’re all on one Earth all working together,” they said.

The astronauts say working in close quarters with people from all over the globe has been eye-opening.

“Living with so many different nationalities up here, we discover that we’re so much more alike than we are different. During holidays we talk about our families and traditions. We get together with food and with music,” one astronaut said.

