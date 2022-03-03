(CNN) — Pete Davidson might be headed to space.

The “Saturday Night Live” star is in talks with Jeff Bezos to join one of his upcoming Blue Origin space flights, a source with knowledge of the conversations told CNN.

This source said the idea came about when Davidson and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, joined Bezos for dinner at the Amazon founder’s Los Angeles home in January.

Davidson’s potential space flight, first reported by the New York Post, is not finalized but the insider told CNN an announcement is likely in the coming weeks.

If Davidson does take flight, he will follow in the footsteps of celebrities like Michael Strahan and William Shatner who have taken part in a Blue Origin mission.

Blue Origin’s suborbital flights reach more than 62 miles above Earth, which is widely considered to be the edge of outer space.

Bezos hopes that these flights will help begin a new era of space tourism.

CNN has reached out to Blue Origin and Davidson’s representative for comment.

