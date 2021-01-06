LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Suspects believed to be a part of a burglary ring attempted to break into Dr. Dre’s Los Angeles home Tuesday while he was in the hospital recovering from a reported brain aneurysm, officials said.

The burglars attempted to break into the home of Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, around 10 p.m. but they were not able to get inside, Los Angeles police told ABC7.

Officers spotted an SUV believed to be involved in the burglaries and after a short chase, apprehended four suspects, police added.

Investigators reportedly found a backpack full of burglary tools, saws and crowbars inside the vehicle.

Dr. Dre received medical treatment at a Los Angeles hospital for a brain aneurysm, according to a TMZ report.

The music mogul wrote on social media that he’s “doing great” and “will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)