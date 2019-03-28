WASHINGTON (WHDH/AP) – President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice will be reviewing the “outrageous” Jussie Smollett case.

Prosecutors insist Smollett faked a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in the hopes that the attention would advance his acting career.

With little explanation, authorities on Tuesday abruptly dropped all charges against Smollett, abandoning the criminal case only five weeks after the allegations were filed.

In return, prosecutors said, the actor agreed to let the city keep his $10,000 in bail.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

