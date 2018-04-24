LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are striking a different note with the music for their upcoming wedding, mixing gospel with choral works as the soundtrack for what they pledge will be a joyful occasion.

Kensington Palace said Tuesday that Harry and his American fiancee “have taken a great deal of interest and care” in selecting the wedding music. The palace says there will be performances by the St George’s Chapel choir and Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, a gospel group from southeast England.

The performers include 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who says he was “bowled over” when Markle called to ask him to play during the ceremony.

The couple has revealed details of their May 19 upcoming wedding over several weeks, with more to come.

