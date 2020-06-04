(WHDH) — A video of two professional dancers is going viral after they participated in the “Check Your Privilege” challenge on TikTok.

Interracial couple Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss started off in the video with all 10 fingers up as they waited for a voice to instruct them to put a finger down when they related to a statement.

The statements included, “Put a finger down if you have been called a racial slur” and “Put a finger down if you have had fear in your heart while being stopped by police.”

By the end of the statements, Boss, who is a black man, had put all his fingers down.

Holker only put one finger down for the statement, “Put a finger down if you’ve ever had to teach your child how not to get killed by the police.” The couple has two biracial children together.

The video ends by saying, “Any fingers left? That’s privilege.”

