Q&A: Can’t stop, won’t stop: Famous conductor’s show goes on

Boston Philharmonic Orchestra Conductor Benjamin Zander directs participants of a forum session into singing Bethoven's "Ode To Joy " during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday January 27, 2000. Buisnessmen and world leaders are gathering in this exlusive Swiss ski resort to debate economics in the 21st century.(AP PHOTO/Jerome Delay)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Benjamin Zander has spent half his life conducting the same orchestra, but as he turns 80, the acclaimed maestro has no plans to hang up his baton.

Zander founded the Boston Philharmonic in 1979, and he’s still leading that group and its spirited youth orchestra. He’s also a best-selling author who jets around the world giving talks about leadership to foreign governments and major corporations.

The British-born Zander recorded a viral TED Talk that’s gotten nearly 11 million views. He marks his 80th birthday on March 9 still determined to turn on every human being to classical music and its power to lift the soul.

Zander brushes aside concerns that the genre may be fading, pointing to the explosive growth of classical music in Asia and Latin America.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)