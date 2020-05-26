(CNN) — Rapper Quavo of the trio Migos can cross graduating high school off his to-do list.

The Atlanta native announced on Instagram that he’s joining other graduating seniors in the class of 2020 at the age of 29.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020,” he wrote on Instagram. “We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?”

Quavo posted photos of himself in his graduation best with a navy blue cap and gown, tassel and all.

The rapper, named Quavious Marshall at birth, went to Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia, during his teenage years and was a starting quarterback for the school’s football team, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. He finished the football season in 2009, but dropped out months before graduation, the Post said.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section of Quavo’s announcement. On Twitter, rapper and fellow Migos member Offset tweeted how proud he was.

“He went and completed something no one thought he would do, ” Offset wrote. “I salute your commitment to proving people wrong.”

To celebrate his graduation, Migos dropped a new song, “Need it,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

