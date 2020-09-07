Queen and Klingon? Music producer celebrates Star Trek Day with unique cover and viral video

(WHDH) — A rock and roll classic got a sci-fi twist just in time for Star Trek Day and the track is now going viral.

Musician and avid “Star Trek” fan, Rusty Matyas created an out of this world rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” entirely in Klingon — an alien language spoken in the popular TV series.

Matyas, who produces music for a living, beamed aboard a group of like-minded musicians to create a unique cover.

“I really love sci-fi, all forms of it, and I really love music, kind of all forms of it too, and I love giving myself musical challenges. And I have access to a studio, and so I thought, and I have a Klingon dictionary, and I thought what would be a really difficult and epic song to do in Klingon, and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ came to mind right away,” he said. “”So I found a translation on Reddit, that was still an ongoing process, and I wanted to hear what it sounded like, so we recorded it. When we were going through it, we actually hired somebody, I put out a call on social media locally in Winnipeg here for anybody who spoke Klingon, and immediately I had to choose from like three different people!”

To paraphrase Christopher Plummer in “Star Trek Six, The Undiscovered Country”: You’ve not heard Queen until you’ve heard it sung in the original Klingon.

Tuesday marks the 54th anniversary of the original show that first aired in 1966.

