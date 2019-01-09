STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — An attorney for R. Kelly says abuse allegations made against the R&B star in a recent documentary are false.

In a phone interview Tuesday evening, Kelly’s Chicago attorney Steve Greenberg dismissed the allegations, calling them “another round of stories” being used to “fill reality TV time.”

Earlier Tuesday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she was “sickened” after watching the Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which examines a history of abuse allegations against the singer.

Greenberg says it is inappropriate for a state’s attorney to characterize allegations she’d seen on TV, prior to charges or an investigation.

