Radiohead sets two Boston dates for new tour

BOSTON (WHDH) - Iconic English rock band Radiohead is coming to Boston.

The band announced Tuesday that they will play several shows across North America this summer.

Radiohead will stop in Boston on July 28 and July 29 for shows at TD Garden. Tickets go on sale Feb. 23.

The band will also play three shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and stadium shows in Toronto and Montreal, among other stops.

