BOSTON (WHDH) - Rage Against the Machine has backed out of the 2022 Boston Calling music festival, organizers announced Thursday.

The Los Angeles-based rockers will no longer be headlining the festival in Allston on Memorial Day weekend.

The news comes after the band postponed its “Public Service Announcement” summer tour.

The Foo Fighters are still slated to perform alongside a lineup of over 60 other musical acts.

Boston Calling says it will announce all of the acts on Friday.

