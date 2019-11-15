Rapper Kanye West performs for Texas jail inmates

In a surprise appearance, West suggested he may make the name change for a year. (Tyler Golden/Netflix)

HOUSTON (AP) — Kanye West has followed the Johnny Cash route and performed for inmates at a Houston jail.

In secret from the public, the star rapper-turned-gospel singer performed songs Friday from his new gospel album “Jesus is King.” He and his choir performed for more than 200 male inmates at one jail facility before crossing the street to another jail facility and performing for a smaller crowd of female inmates.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said West’s representatives asked jail officials about doing secret shows.

The Friday concerts were performed two days before West is to speak at Joel Osteen’s vast Lakewood Church in Houston

The events were reminiscent of prison concerts given by country singer Johnny Cash in California.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)