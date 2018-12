NORTH ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West was spotted at an art exhibit in the Berkshires Thursday.

West was photographed at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams while taking in an installation by James Turrell.

Turrell joined West in the photo.

Turrell’s installation “Into the Light” is on display through 2019.

