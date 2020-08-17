FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo Master P watches from a court side seat during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors in Orlando, Fla. The rapper and businessman said he will pay for the funeral of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl who was fatally shot along with her father on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Louisville. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rapper and businessman Master P said he will pay for the funeral of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl who was fatally shot along with her father.

Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father, Brandon Waddles, died of multiple gunshot wounds Friday in Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner’s office said in a statement.

The statement listed the deaths as homicides. Police have released no information on details of the shooting or information on possible suspects.

The girl’s grandfather, Tyronn Howlett, said Trinity was playing in her “Frozen” dollhouse at her home when she was shot, the Courier Journal reported.

Percy Miller, known as Master P, said he would cover the girl’s funeral costs.

“This is a 3-year-old innocent girl that’s gone from her family, from her future, somebody who could have come out of the community and be the next president, doctor, lawyer, teacher,” he told the newspaper Sunday. “This is sad.”

