(CNN) — American rapper Travis Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning, county jail records show.

Scott was booked into jail at 4:35 a.m. and is facing charges of trespassing property after being given a warning and disorderly intoxication, according to jail records.

A $650 bond has been submitted for 33-year-old Scott, jail records show. CNN has reached out to representatives for Scott.

Scott is one of the premiere rap artists of the last decade.

He is best known for his 2018 album “Astroworld” and the No. 1 hit single “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake, which sampled from a remarkable array of sources.

The album was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album, and “Sicko Mode” was nominated for best rap song and best rap performance.

Last year, he released “UTOPIA,” which was nominated for best rap album, his 10th Grammy nomination.

In his personal life, Scott shares two children with Kylie Jenner, the beauty mogul and the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

