(CNN) — Young Thug was sentenced to time served as part of a sweeping case that originally included dozens of defendants.

The rapper, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, will be released from custody and have to serve 15 years on probation as part of the non-negotiated plea agreement.

In 2022, Williams was charged alongside more than two dozen others under Georgia’s sprawling Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — known as RICO.

Prosecutors accused the rapper of leading a criminal street gang that committed murder and a slew of violent crimes in Atlanta dating back a decade.

They argued YSL — the acronym for the artist’s label, Young Stoner Life Records — also stands for Young Slime Life, an Atlanta-based criminal street gang affiliated with the national Bloods gang.

Prosecutors sought to prove Young Thug was the proclaimed leader of the YSL gang and was involved in crimes its members committed, including the 2015 fatal shooting of an alleged rival gang member. Young Thug had allegedly rented a car that was used by YSL members in the killing, prosecutors said.

Several other defendants charged in the case, including rapper Gunna, took plea deals or had their cases severed from the trial. Young Thug had been one of six defendants on trial together. The rapper has been in jail since his May 2022 arrest.

The case drew fierce criticism over prosecutors’ use of rap lyrics as proof of the gang’s actions and existence — a move some said was a racist violation of freedom of speech and artistic expression and the latest instance of Black art being targeted.

The case had dragged on for months, including multiple motions for a mistrial, the most recent being last week. The jury selection process alone took over a year.

Three codefendants in the YSL racketeering trial have accepted plea agreements this week from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Rodalius Ryan, known as “Lil Rod,” and codefendant Marquavious Huey, known as “Qua,” entered guilty pleas Wednesday to charges of violating the state’s RICO Act.

As part of the terms, Ryan accepted a 10-year prison sentence, which was commuted to time served. Other counts in the indictment, including armed robbery, were dropped as part of the agreement.

Ryan is currently serving a life sentence for a separate murder case. The prison times will run concurrently, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said.

As part of his plea deal, Huey admitted guilt to multiple counts in the indictment, including armed robbery. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years, with nine years in custody, nine years on probation, and five years suspended as part of the agreement.

Quamarvious Nichols, also known as “Qua,” accepted a plea deal Tuesday for Count 1 of the indictment, conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. He received a negotiated sentence of 20 years, with seven years to be served in custody and the remaining years on probation. In exchange, multiple counts, including murder, were dismissed.

None of the three individuals who entered guilty pleas will be required to testify against the remaining codefendants, including the main target of the case, Young Thug.

