LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steven Spielberg says he didn’t want to include too many references to his own films in “Ready Player One.”

His films provided a source of inspiration to the book’s author Ernest Cline who has his main character driving the DeLorean from “Back to the Future” and using a grail diary from “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

Spielberg ultimately let a few nods in including the DeLorean, but nixed others like the mothership from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

“Ready Player One” imagines a near-future where society has abandoned the real world for an escapist virtual reality existence populated with 1980s nostalgia. It opens nationwide Thursday.

