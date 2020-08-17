(CNN) — If you picked up some weight while quarantining, you can look to Rebel Wilson for inspiration.

The “Pitch Perfect” star has been steadily shedding the pounds during the pandemic and documenting it on social media.

Over the weekend Wilson shared a photo of herself on her verified Instagram account wearing a yellow dress with a cinched belt that accented her now smaller waist.

“Hottest day of the year x Hair & photo: @robertvetica Make-Up: @makeupmatthew Dress: @waynecooperclothing,” the caption read.

Wilson took to her Instagram account in January to declare that 2020 would be “The Year of Health” for her.

Since then she’s been sharing photos and videos of herself being more active and working with celebrity fitness trainer Jono Castano.

Castano told Yahoo Lifestyle in August that when he first started his company, Acero Training Series, he worked at soliciting clients, but now social media and word of mouth is bringing people to him.

“And obviously results speak so much, when you get someone amazing results — you know, we talk about Rebel — a lot of people see that and they see the quality of work,” he said. “When people train with me, it’s about training and getting results, it’s not there for me to be on my phone and muck around.”

