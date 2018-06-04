Actress Reese Witherspoon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Wrinkle In Time' in London, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

(WHDH) – A third “Legally Blonde” film is in the works, Entertainment Weekly confirmed on Monday.

The film will be written by Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith, who penned the original film, according to EW.

Deadline has reported that Reese Witherspoon is nearing a deal with MGM to reprise her iconic role of Elle Woods in the movie.

The 2001 film, based on Amanda Brown novel, focused on Woods — a California sorority girl gets into Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Over the course of the film, Woods realizes she doesn’t need her ex-boyfriend and finds herself success as a law student.

The film’s sequel, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde,” came out in 2003. It’s unclear if the events of the movie will be included in the third film.

A director for the film has not been announced.

