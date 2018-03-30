Report: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency surgery

(WHDH) — Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly underwent emergency heart surgery on Thursday.

TMZ says doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles performed an open-heart procedure on the 70-year-old actor.

Surgery to replace a catheter valve lasted “several hours,” according to the news outlet. He is said to be in stable condition.

Schwarzenegger reportedly had an aortic valve replaced back in 1997.

