Report: ‘Breaking Bad’ movie in the works

(WHDH) — If you were devastated when “Breaking Bad” ended, rejoice because a new chapter of the hit AMC series is reportedly in the works.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, is working on a two-hour movie based on the show but it remains unclear if it will be released in theaters or made for television.

It’s not yet known if the film will serve as a prequel like “Better Call Saul” or a follow-up.

Rumors indicate that the working title for the Sony Pictures movie is “Greenbriar,” with production expected to begin this month in New Mexico, where Breaking Bad was set.

The show, which featured actors Bryan Cranston or Aaron Paul, ran for five seasons.

Gilligan signed a new deal with Sony in July.

