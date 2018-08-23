(WHDH) — Cambridge native Ben Affleck checked into rehab again as he continues to seek treatment for alcohol addiction, according to TMZ.

The actor’s estranged wife, actress Jennifer Garner, held an intervention with Affleck Wednesday and begged him to get help, the entertainment news site reported.

This alleged intervention comes after Affleck was photographed with his new fling, 22-year-old Playmate Shauna Sexton, and one day after he was spotted receiving an alcohol delivery outside his home.

Affleck has been to rehab twice before – the first time in 2001 and the second time last year.

In March, he posted in part on Facebook: “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront….I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it….I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

Meanwhile, Garner accomplished a milestone Monday when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The couple’s three children were in attendance to celebrate but Affleck was not present.

Sources say Gardner is not concerned with who Affleck is dating; instead, she’s focusing on his health, sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent.

