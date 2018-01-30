Report: Former ‘Glee’ star Mark Salling dead from apparent suicide

(WHDH) – A former ‘Glee’ actor accused of possessing thousands of images of child pornography is dead from an apparent suicide, TMZ is reporting.

Mark Salling’s body was reportedly found at the Los Angeles River in Sunland, but the manner of death has not yet been released.

The 35-year-old actor had pleaded guilty in October to a charge of possessing child pornography, admitting to downloading 50,000 images onto his computer. Sentencing in the case had been set to begin in March.

Salling had portrayed Noah “Puck” Puckerman in 96 episodes of “Glee” from 2009 to 2015, according to IMDB.com.

