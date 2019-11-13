Report: ‘Friends’ reunion special featuring original stars in the works

FRIENDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay.

(WHDH) — A “Friends” reunion special featuring the hit comedy’s original stars is reportedly in the works at HBO Max.

The show’s original creators are exploring the idea of bringing back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer for an unscripted reunion special, a source told The Hollywood Reporter.

The special could appear on HBO Max — an upcoming subscription video-on-demand service from WarnerMedia Entertainment. The service is slated to launch in May 2020.

RELATED: ‘Friends’25th anniversary pop-up is coming to Boston

“A deal is far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out,” The Hollywood Reporter said.

“Friends,” which is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, will be leaving Netflix at the end of the year for HBO Max.

HBO Max reportedly shelled out $425 million to secure the streaming rights for “Friends” for five years.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)