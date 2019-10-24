Report: Hocus Pocus 2 in the works at Disney+

(WHDH) — It’s a beloved Halloween classic set in Salem, Massachusetts — and it’s reportedly getting a sequel.

Hocus Pocus 2 is in the works at Disney+, according to a recent report from Collider.

The website is reporting that Disney has hired Jen D’Angelo, who has served as a writer and co-producer on Workaholics, to write the script for Disney’s new streaming service.

Although the star witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy haven’t agreed to sign onto the film, the report says there’s hope that they will agree to be involved in the sequel in some capacity.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)