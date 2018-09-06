Report: Iconic actor Burt Reynolds dies at 82

(WHDH) — Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds, who was best known for his roles in “Deliverance” and “Boogie Nights,” has reportedly died at the age of 82.

Reynolds died Thursday morning at a hospital in Florida after going into cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

His family was alongside him when he passed.

The actor underwent major heart surgery in 2010.

The charismatic star also appeared in the “Longest Yard” and “Smokey and the Bandit.”

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

