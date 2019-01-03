Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are reportedly ready to expand their family to six.

According to People magazine, the couple is expecting their fourth child via a surrogate.

The 38-year-old reality star and 41-year-old rapper have three children together — 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint and Chicago who turns one this month.

Chicago was also born through surrogacy.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)