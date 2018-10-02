Report: NBA likely to ban Kanye’s Yeezy basketball sneaker

Kanye West’s much-anticipated Yeezy basketball sneakers will likely not make it on to the court, at least not with the current design.

The Adidas sneakers feature a reflective heel, which may be too distracting for spectators watching in the arena or on television.

According to an ESPN report, the new Yeezys most likely won’t be allowed on the court per NBA rules.

This means fans attending Tuesday’s Celtics game at the TD Garden will not be getting a glimpse of the bright, shiny shoes.

The NBA has not yet responded to 7News’s request for a comment on the ESPN report.

