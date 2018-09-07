Report: Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26

Mac Miller performs at the 2016 The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

(WHDH) — Rapper Mac Miller was reportedly found dead of an apparent drug overdose Friday at his California home.

Law enforcement officers responding to his home around 12 p.m. pronounced the 26-year-old dead at the scene, according to TMZ.

The news outlet says Miller struggled with substance abuse after his recent breakup with Ariana Grande.

Miller, a native of Pittsburgh, was best known for his “Blue Slide Park” album, which was released in 2011.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending