CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Disney’s upcoming movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is temporarily shutting down production, according to multiple reports.

Actress Letitia Wright is reportedly still recovering from an on-set injury she suffered while shooting in Cambridge.

The movie has been shooting other scenes without the injured actress for the last two months, but apparently cannot continue.

The 28-year-old was hurt in late August while shooting a scene involving a stunt rig on the MIT campus.

Filming will start back up in early 2022 and the new release date is set for November of next year.

