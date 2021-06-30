A judge reportedly denied Britney Spears’ request to remove her father as the conservator of her estate until the next hearing.

Last week, the pop star delivered an emotional 24 minute statement to a judge, but according to reports the judge cannot make any ruling based on what she said because she still has to file a petition to terminate her conservatorship.

Another hearing will be held regarding the case on July 14.

