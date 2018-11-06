(WHDH) — Rihanna has been added to the list of musicians who are unhappy about President Donald Trump using their songs at his rallies.

Washington Post’s White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker tweeted Sunday that “Don’t Stop the Music” was being played at the Chattanooga, Tennessee rally.

Rihanna responded by saying, “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies.”

Other artists have objected to their songs being played at Trump rallies, including Pharrell Williams, The Rolling Stones, Adele and Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses.

