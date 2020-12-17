Ringo Starr to release five-song quarantine album

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: Recording artist Ringo Starr performs onstage during "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Ringo Starr is releasing a new album, titled “Zoom In,” featuring contributions from Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Finneas.

The former Beatles drummer recorded the album, which features five songs, at his home studio due to the coronavirus pandemic, and says he worked on it from April until October.

“Zoom In” will drop in March next year on Universal.

Starr released one song, “Here’s To The Nights,” on Tuesday — on which he worked with songwriter Diane Warren.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney also has a new album dropping on Friday.

The new studio album, which McCartney also recorded in isolation, is titled “McCartney III” and features McCartney on every instrument and vocal.

He also produced and composed the album.

