Risk of streaming fatigue as Walmart, AT&T, Disney join fray

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, AT&T and Disney are joining stalwarts such as Netflix in streaming video and creating original shows.

But a reality is setting in: Not all will survive.

Over the past week, Walmart announced plans to partner with MGM Studios on original shows for its video-on-demand service Vudu, while AT&T’s WarnerMedia said it would create its own streaming service centered on HBO and Turner properties. Disney, meanwhile, is buying Fox’s entertainment businesses to beef up its planned streaming service .

These companies are trying to keep up with the changing tastes of consumers as they shed traditional cable subscriptions. But consumers have limited funds to spend. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says streaming video will ultimately “have a few clear winners and a graveyard of those vendors that will fail.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)