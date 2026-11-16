Robert Pattinson was unveiled as the next James Bond on Monday, becoming the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy and the first since Amazon MGM took over the beloved film franchise.

The naming of Pattinson comes during the longest hiatus in 007 history and ends years of rampant speculation about who would inherit the role from Daniel Craig. It comes five years after 2021’s “No Time to Die,” the first film in Bond’s 64-year history on the silver screen to conclude with the character’s death. But 007 will be reborn, yet again, in the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The casting comes at a pivotal juncture for the franchise. In 2022, Bond’s longtime studio, MGM, was bought by Amazon for $8.5 billion. After haggling over next steps for 007, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson relinquished creative control of Bond in 2025. The still-untitled Bond 26 is the first Bond movie since 1962’s inaugural “Dr. No” where a Broccoli didn’t handpick the super spy.

Casting a new Bond fell instead to producers Amy Pascal — the former Sony Pictures chief and “Spider-Man” producer — and David Heyman, shepherd of “Harry Potter” and “Paddington.” Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders,” “Locke”) was brought in to write the script.

Before Craig even departed the role, rumors and odds-making persisted nearly round-the-clock on who would follow in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig. Idris Elba, for one, has spent half his career deflecting 007 conjecture.

The Bond machine has historically never slowed down. But the 26th installment will follow the longest absence ever for Bond. Given that “No Time to Die” completed principal photography in 2019 (its release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic), the lull is even longer.

Some fans are skeptical about the new Amazon-controlled chapter for Bond. Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, has vowed to uphold the franchise’s legacy and usher in “the next phase in the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

At stake is one of the most lucrative film series in Hollywood, based on Ian Fleming’s series of novels. The Bond movies have grossed more than $7 billion worldwide in ticket sales. “No Time to Die” collected $774 million in 2021. The movies also spin out endless other revenue streams, from streaming deals and video games to Aston Martins.

Although some Bond actors came to view the role as a yoke around their necks, it turned Craig into a household name. The British actor wasn’t widely known before his casting and, at the time, was derided as the first “blond Bond.”

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