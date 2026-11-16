Pattinson. Robert Pattinson.

After years of debate and endless conjecture, Pattinson was unveiled as the next James Bond on Monday, becoming the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy and the first since Amazon MGM took over the beloved film franchise.

The naming of Pattinson comes during the longest hiatus in 007 history and ends years of rampant speculation about who would inherit the role from Daniel Craig. It comes five years after 2021’s “No Time to Die,” the first film in Bond’s 64-year history on the silver screen to conclude with the character’s death. But 007 will be reborn, yet again, in the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson’s casting on social media with a brief snippet of the actor emerging from the shadows with a gun.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Late to the Bond chase

Pattinson only entered the Bond rumor mill recently after the revelation that he screen-tested for the role. Others reportedly in the mix included Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

But they were only the finalists in a Bond search that dated back to before Craig’s final 007 film.

While producers were long expected to go with a young, less-proven star, they instead opted for one of the best-known actors of his generation. Pattinson, 40, is also relatively old to begin as 007. The actor is currently in production on another iconic role in “The Batman Part II.”

Pattinson comes in already associated with several mega-franchises in “The Batman,” “Dune,” “Twilight” and “Harry Potter.” But since his breakthrough in “Twilight,” Pattinson has worked largely in more independent, auteur-driven films such as “Good Time” with the Safdie brothers, Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” and Bong Joon Ho’s “Mickey 17.”

Earlier this year, he drew rave reviews for his villainous performance in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and for his portrayal of “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen in the film “Primetime.” He co-stars in Villeneuve’s upcoming “Dune: Part III” as a shape-shifting assassin.

Villeneuve said it was a tough choice, but the right one.

“We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin,” the director said in a statement.

Amazon bets big on Pattinson

The casting comes at a pivotal juncture for the franchise. In 2022, Bond’s longtime studio, MGM, was bought by Amazon for $8.5 billion. After haggling over next steps for 007, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson relinquished creative control of Bond in 2025. The still-untitled film is the first Bond movie since 1962’s inaugural “Dr. No” in which a Broccoli didn’t handpick the super spy.

“Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

Casting a new Bond fell instead to producers Amy Pascal — the former Sony Pictures chief and “Spider-Man” producer — and David Heyman, shepherd of “Harry Potter” and “Paddington.” Casting director Nina Gold oversaw the screen tests.

Pattinson’s first 007 film, untitled but widely referred to as “Bond 26,” was penned by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders,” “Locke”). No production start date has been announced, though shooting is expected to begin next year.

According to a report by Puck, Pattinson is signed to a three-movie deal as Bond. Spokespeople for Amazon MGM declined to comment on the terms of Pattinson’s contract.

A long hiatus nears an end

Before Craig even left the role, rumors and odds-making persisted nearly round-the-clock on who would follow in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig. Idris Elba, for one, has spent half his career deflecting 007 conjecture.

The Bond machine has historically never slowed down. But the 26th installment will follow the longest absence ever for Bond. Given that “No Time to Die” completed principal photography in 2019 (its release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic), the lull is even longer.

Some fans are skeptical about the new Amazon-controlled chapter for Bond. Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, has vowed to uphold the franchise’s legacy and usher in “the next phase in the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

At stake is one of the most lucrative film series in Hollywood, based on Ian Fleming’s series of novels. The Bond movies have grossed more than $7 billion worldwide in ticket sales. “No Time to Die” collected $774 million in 2021. The movies also spin out endless other revenue streams, from streaming deals and video games to Aston Martins.

Although some Bond actors came to view the role as a yoke around their necks, it turned Craig into a household name. The British actor wasn’t widely known before his casting and, at the time, was derided as the first “blond Bond.”

But while Craig often struggled with the restrictions of the role, he also helped elevate the productions while remaining active outside of Bond enough to avoid becoming totally tethered to it.

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