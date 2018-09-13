LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Some of Robin Williams’ most prized possessions will soon be up for auction.

The collection features items from the late comedian and his former wife, Marsha.

Items include autographed scripts, awards, props, furniture, artwork Williams owned and more than 40 watches.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Juilliard School, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Williams died by suicide in 2014.

He starred in films including “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Awakenings” and “Good Will Hunting.”

Sotheby’s will host the auction, which is set for Oct. 4 in New York.

