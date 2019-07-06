Royal baby Archie christened at private Windsor ceremony

LONDON (AP) — The youngest member of Britain’s royal family, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened at Windsor Castle on Saturday in a private ceremony — too private for some royal fans.

The 2-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was baptized in a private chapel at the castle west of London by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England.

Palace officials said that, in keeping with royal tradition, Archie wore a lace and satin christening gown — a replica of one made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841 — that was also used for his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He was sprinkled with water from the River Jordan at an ornate silver baptismal font that has been used in royal christenings for more than 150 years.

Archie, born May 6, is the first child of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, and seventh in line to the British throne.

His parents released two photos taken by fashion photographer Chris Allerton, including a black-and-white image showing the couple cradling a tranquil Archie between them.

It was accompanied by a color portrait of the young family surrounded by relatives, including Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate; Prince Charles and his wife Camilla; Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland; and Jane Fellowes and Sarah McCorquodale, the sisters of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

Archie’s great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the christening because of a prior engagement.

Meghan and Harry have faced criticism for declining to reveal the names of Archie’s godparents, and not giving the public a glimpse of the event — though that didn’t stop well-wishers coming to Windsor with Union Jack flags, banners and even a cake to mark the occasion.

The royal couple’s decision sparked controversy in part because of the recent revelation that their Windsor home was renovated with 2.4 million pounds ($3.06 million) of taxpayers’ money.

Royal fan Anne Daley, who brought a home-baked cake to Windsor, said she was “very hurt” by the decision.

“That baby is Princess Diana’s grandson. We should be able to see the christening,” she said.

