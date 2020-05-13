Russell Crowe’s thriller ‘Unhinged’ gets an actual movie theater release date of July 1

(CNN) — Solstice Studios has ambitiously set a July 1 release date for the new Russell Crowe thriller, “Unhinged.”

The original release date had been set for September 4, but the date was moved up after movie theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Deadline.

“Unhinged” is the first movie to be released during the pandemic and will likely be an indicator as to whether crowds will actually return to theaters.

Solstice chairman and CEO Mark Gill told Deadline that the 2021 movie calendar became crowded for the rest of the year after most films were pushed back, so he decided to try it sooner. Many movies were moved to video on demand or streaming services instead.

“Unhinged” is a psychological thriller about a mom who upsets Crowe while driving and his road rage reaches new heights.

Even with the release date set, Gill said his studio is in contact with state officials, and said he won’t do anything that “isn’t safe and expert-guided.”

Solstice also conducted a poll of 1,000 moviegoers with many saying they would attend a movie theater in July.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)