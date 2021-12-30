(CNN) — Betty White says Ryan Reynolds just can’t quit her.

The two starred in the 2009 movie “The Proposal,” and ever since Reynolds has been publicly calling White his “ex-girlfriend.”

The iconic actress responded in an interview with People, saying, “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One.”

Reynolds responded with a tweet, joking: “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.”

On January 17, the former Golden Girl will turn 100. Fans can celebrate with her in a special movie event called “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.”

The movie follows White behind-the-scenes on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home and will include her actual birthday party.

Reynolds appears in the movie, along with Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett and Craig Ferguson.

