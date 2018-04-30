(CNN) – The record-setting “Avengers: Infinity War” prompted a flood of reactions – including a certain comic book figure who was left out of the blockbuster hit.

To celebrate the debut, Ryan Reynolds, aka Deadpool, tweeted out his character’s coffee stained rejection letter from Tony Stark.

The letter denied Deadpool’s request to join the Avengers back in 2012. Reynolds’ said in the tweet, “From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers.”

“Deadpool 2” hits theaters on May 18, with “Infinity War” villain Josh Brolin crossing over to play Deadpool’s new nemesis, Cable.

