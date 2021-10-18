BOSTON (WHDH) - Ryan Reynolds has been busy filming a new Christmas movie and now that he’s done, the actor says he’s taking a sabbatical from movie making.

Reynolds announced on Instagram Sunday that he wrapped up filming for “Spirited” — a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol.”

“Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago,” he wrote.

Reynolds, acting alongside Will Ferrell, was spotted singing, dancing, and acting in Boston last month.

Now that he’s finished shooting his scenes, Reynolds says it’s the “perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making.”

“I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists,” he added. “These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

