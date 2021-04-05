Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Queen's Gambit" Credit: Phil Bray/Netflix

(CNN) — The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor some of the year’s best performances in film and television, aired on Sunday night.

The ceremony, which was a pre-recorded, one-hour telecast, was not be like previous years in terms of fanfare. But the honor bestowed upon the winners remained the same.

In the end, the roughly 160,000 members in the guild honored the late Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Yuh-Jung Youn, Daniel Kaluuya and the cast of “The Trial of the Chicago 7” in film.

In television, “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Crown” continued their award success.

Below is a full list of winners.

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” *WINNER

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” *WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” *WINNER

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown” *WINNER

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek” *WINNER

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian” *WINNER

“Westworld”

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” *WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” *WINNER

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” *WINNER

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” *WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984” *WINNER

(Copyright (c) 2021 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)