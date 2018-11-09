Salem’s Satanic Temple sues Netflix for $150 million

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Netflix is feeling the wrath of the Satanic Temple in Salem for using a statue of a demon god in their new show, “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

The Satanic Temple in Salem is suing Netflix and Warner Brothers for $150 million after a replica of a demonic statue was used without permission.

The temple’s co-founder, Lucien Greaves, says Netflix not only stole the image of the one of a kind statue that sits in Salem, but also misrepresented its meaning.

“To see something have such a large platform that could entirely overshadow the work we have done and imbue it with a new meaning and one that is destructive to the meaning we have put forward previously is very jarring and very upsetting,” Greaves said.

Temple leaders say that the statues meaning has been changed to one they do not support. They say the statue is meant to be used as a symbol of good.

They are hoping that the statue will be removed from the show moving forward.

