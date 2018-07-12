(CNN) – Actress Sandra Oh has made Emmy history.

The actress scored a nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “Killing Eve,” making her the first woman of Asian descent to ever be nominated for the award.

She is up against actresses Claire Foy, Tatiana Maslany, Elisabeth Moss, Kerri Russell, and Evan Rachel Wood. Moss won last year for her role in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Oh’s nomination comes amid discussions about diversity in Hollywood; many have noted that certain groups, including artists of Asian descent, continue to see a lack of representation at major award shows.

The Emmys take place September 17 and will be hosted by Saturday Night Live cast members Colin Jost and Michael Che.

