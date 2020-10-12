BOSTON (WHDH) - “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy stopped by Cheers in Boston last week.
The restaurant posted a picture of Murphy alongside a worker to Instagram.
Murphy played Alexis Rose in the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” which recently won nine Emmy awards.
Cheers recently closed it’s Faneuil Hall location due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s original restaurant on Beacon Street remains open.
