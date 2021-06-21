PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The tenth season of “American Horror Story,” which was filmed on Cape Cod, will make its premiere later this summer.

The hit show will begin streaming exclusively on Hulu on Aug. 25, according to FX Networks.

RELATED: Beloved Cape Cod restaurant transformed for ‘American Horror Story’ shoot

Macaulay Culkin, Finn Wittrock, Ryan Kiera Armstrong , and Adina Porter were all spotted on the show’s set in Provincetown in recent months.

Photos from the set of the show that surfaced in March indicate the upcoming season could be very “atmospheric.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)