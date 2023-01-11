(CNN) — The 80th Golden Globes Awards were presented Tuesday in Los Angeles.

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and HBO’s “The White Lotus” were some of the big TV winners of the night, and in film, “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” walked away with two of the most coveted awards of the night.

See below for a full list of nominees with the winners, indicated in bold.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone” *WINNER

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” *WINNER

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” *WINNER

Best Television Series Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon” *WINNER

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Black Bird”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The Dropout”

“The White Lotus” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark” *WINNER

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” *WINNER

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” *WINNER

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans” *WINNER

“TAR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“RRR” (India)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina) *WINNER

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Todd Field, “Tár”

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” *WINNER

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”) *WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” *WINNER

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” *WINNER

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis” *WINNER

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tár” *WINNER

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” *WINNER

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon” *WINNER

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

