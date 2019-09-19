Selena Gomez honored at Boston hospital as advocate for mental health awareness

BOSTON (WHDH) - Popstar and actress Selena Gomez made a quick stop in Boston on Thursday, where she was honored for her work fighting the stigma around mental health.

“Thank you, @ selenagomez, for your tenacious work toward eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health and for warmly receiving the numerous attendees at our annual dinner this past Friday who wanted to share their story with you,” McLean Hospital said in a post on Twitter.

Gomez posted a series of photos on her Instagram commemorating the trip with the caption “My Boston photo diary thank you for being so warm and welcoming to me while I was there!! I had the best time meeting so many of you”.

The 27-year-old has been an outspoke advocate for mental health awareness.

Thank you, @selenagomez, for your tenacious work toward eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health and for warmly receiving the numerous attendees at our annual dinner this past Friday who wanted to share their story with you. #DeconstructingStigma #mentalhealthawareness pic.twitter.com/VnW8tOMMEq — McLean Hospital (@McLeanHospital) September 15, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)